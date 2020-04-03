Insider Buying: Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Buys 4,956 Shares of Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn bought 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 102,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 426.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 102,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

