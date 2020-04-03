Insider Buying: Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Purchases 52,223 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 52,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $258,503.85. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 31st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 44,100 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $214,326.00.

Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 232,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.