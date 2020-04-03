Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $1,131,200.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $1,079,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $821,560.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,775.00.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 35,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,822. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $659.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYOV. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

