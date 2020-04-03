Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases 3,005 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $15,716.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,005 shares in the company, valued at $15,716.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SPLP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $364.17 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $6,082,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

