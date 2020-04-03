Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALRM stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $37.84. 433,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,958. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

