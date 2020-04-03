Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 9,755 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $88,575.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,578. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,789,000 after purchasing an additional 522,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 398,955 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

