Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells 15,003 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $136,377.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,797.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. 1,788,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,372,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,617 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

