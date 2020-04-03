Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Sells 41,062 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AAPL traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $241.41. 32,409,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

