Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $69,639.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,019.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 659,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,357. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after buying an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

