Insider Selling: Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,456.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.