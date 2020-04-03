Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $310.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

