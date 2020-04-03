Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. 477,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

