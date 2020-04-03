Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 366,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 215,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

