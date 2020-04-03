Insider Selling: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells 10,935 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20.

INTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 23,899,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,427,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.98.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.