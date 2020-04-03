Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Sells 521 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $16,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,922. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.