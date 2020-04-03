Insider Selling: Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. 245,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,500. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

