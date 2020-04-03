Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,969,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $32,859,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $3,455,520.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $3,677,240.00.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mongodb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,852,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

