Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 4,380 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $712,100.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,573 shares in the company, valued at $57,158,738.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $421,349.89.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50.

MPWR stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $92,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,489,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.