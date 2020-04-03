Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 5,520 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $897,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 389,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,297,117.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Maurice Sciammas sold 2,728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $493,958.96.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $7,586,676.35.

MPWR stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,202,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

