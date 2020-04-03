Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NEM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,340. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

