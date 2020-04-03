Insider Selling: Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROKU stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 4,735,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from to in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.