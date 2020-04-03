Insider Selling: Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider Nicholas Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.00), for a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

SDP traded down GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 383 ($5.04). 360,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,061. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million and a P/E ratio of 132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.74.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

