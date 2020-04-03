Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,434,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,536,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Snap by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,609,000 after buying an additional 842,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,669,000 after buying an additional 329,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

