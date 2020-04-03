Insider Selling: Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Major Shareholder Sells 1,076,267 Shares of Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $30.54. 9,729,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

