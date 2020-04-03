Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Sells 421 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE VEEV traded down $6.05 on Friday, reaching $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,045. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

