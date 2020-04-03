Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells 242 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 172 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $24,826.48.

On Monday, February 10th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65.

On Friday, January 10th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $440,160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $6.05 on Friday, hitting $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,045. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

