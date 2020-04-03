Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4,543.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.04486641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010430 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

