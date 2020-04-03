Insolar (XNS) Price Reaches $0.98

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Insolar has a total market cap of $39.02 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insolar has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00014503 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Coinrail and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

