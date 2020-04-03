Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,821,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insulet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,883,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,889,000 after buying an additional 145,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,838,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,434,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,919,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,793,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

