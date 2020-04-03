Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Intec Pharma news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $0.18 on Friday. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

