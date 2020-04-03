Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is IMS Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.1% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $53.75. 7,335,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,427,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $1,457,169. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

