Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.64.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,301. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,029. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

