International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $23,660.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $23,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $926,667.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $22,260.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 392,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.00 million, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 184,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in International Seaways by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 244,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Seaways by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

