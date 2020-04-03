Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $26.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.56 million and the highest is $26.90 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $26.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $117.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.27 million, with estimates ranging from $133.54 million to $139.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.36. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,487,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after buying an additional 97,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 269,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,381 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

