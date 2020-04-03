Interzone Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.02102408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.03487830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00595067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00788926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075120 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00486591 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

