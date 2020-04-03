Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Santander upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.24. 403,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,775. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

