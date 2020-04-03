Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $253.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.88.

Intuit stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.47. The company had a trading volume of 200,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,245. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 58.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.7% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

