Invesco Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,256. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

