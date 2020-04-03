Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 162,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

