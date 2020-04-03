Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.56. 25,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

