Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.44% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

