Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 3.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 2.44% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,321,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after buying an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,728,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 2,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,814. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.