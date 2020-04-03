Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

NYSE OIA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,803. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.