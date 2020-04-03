Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE VKQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. 117,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

