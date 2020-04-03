Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 34,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,518. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

