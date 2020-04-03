Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IQI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

