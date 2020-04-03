Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 331,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

