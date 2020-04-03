Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

EQAL stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

