Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

