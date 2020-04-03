Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,456. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

